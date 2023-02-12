WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Feb 12, 2023 / 05:00 AM CST
Updated: Feb 12, 2023 / 06:52 AM CST
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter discusses how the Illinois Duck Stamp benefits more than just ducks and water in the West. Later, he addresses how we are approaching an ethical dilemma.
