On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks with Kerry Luft, Executive Vice President of the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation, and questions how many hunters are there? Data is conflicting and confusing. Plus, a new book on coyotes promises to reveal many secrets about this now urban animal.
by: Ben Anderson
