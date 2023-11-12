On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter shares his concerns about the Federal Bureau of Land Management, responsible for managing 240 acres, and how it’s current changes could lead to a second Sagebrush Rebellion in the American West. Plus, there is good news on the horizon for conservation education.
Federal Bureau of Land Management and how it is trying to transform the American West plus – good news for conservation education
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
