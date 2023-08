On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter kicks off the show by walking us through some numbers presented in the recent U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Waterfowl Breeding Population survey and how Ducks Unlimited has been a leading force in the conservation world. To close out the show, Charlie reminds people that Dove season begins on September 1st and how this season is a social event in the hunting community.

