Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Mar 5, 2023 / 05:00 AM CST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 06:36 PM CST
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie discusses the reactions to a Dennis Anderson article regarding Manitoba limiting American hunters. Later, he addresses the new restrictions shed hunters are facing.
