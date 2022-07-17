WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Jul 17, 2022 / 05:00 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 15, 2022 / 07:05 PM CDT
In this airing of “The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter,” Charlie discussed the COVID-19 precautions he had to take before going to Canada, water, and the future of migratory bird corridors in the West.
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now