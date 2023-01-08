On this airing of The Great Outdoors, leader of outdoor television, Chris Dorsey, joins Charlie Pitter to talk about his like making television shows as well as how to bring conservation into mainstream media.
Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, leader of outdoor television, Chris Dorsey, joins Charlie Pitter to talk about his like making television shows as well as how to bring conservation into mainstream media.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now