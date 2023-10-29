On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter shares his concern over the Chicago Audubon Society, and other Audubon chapters, dropping the Audubon name from the organization. Will this set a trend of removing iconic conservation names from American history? Charlie also discusses what the future holds for coyotes in urban areas.
Chicago Audubon Society and others dump Audubon name – what will happen to other iconic conservation figures or leaders in the making of America? Plus, coyotes in urban areas
