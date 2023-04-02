WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Apr 2, 2023 / 05:00 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 30, 2023 / 08:40 PM CDT
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks about his own personal journey to Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Later he addresses the increase in the amount of mountain lions.
