Chris Cuomo sits down with the legendary William Shatner to discuss aging in the public eye, the climate crisis, regret (or lack thereof), and more in this wide-ranging and insightful interview. They cover everything from social media’s impact on discourse to new frontiers in space travel technology, with Shatner offering his trademark wit and wisdom along the way.

