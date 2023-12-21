Chris Cuomo breaks down the Republican’s latest attempt to impeach President Biden, arguing it’s a mistake and distraction from real issues. He sees it as political theater rather than legitimate oversight, and believes Congress should focus on problems like the economy, healthcare costs, and immigration instead. Chris thinks impeachment has become a blunt political weapon that undermines democracy.

