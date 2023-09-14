In light of rising gas prices, Chris Cuomo tackles the hot-button issue by breaking down why the price of fuel matters to so many Americans. Looking at how politicians are exploiting the issue ahead of the 2024 elections, Chris argues that presidents unfairly get the blame — or credit — for the price of gasoline, which is actually influenced by global oil markets, and voters shouldn’t be gaslit by partisan talking points.

