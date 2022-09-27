In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris explores how to exercise good judgment on social media, Marco Rubio’s demonization of immigrants, and how it’s easy for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to play the hero online.

Legendary actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg joins Chris for a broad discussion of topics including the murder of Emmett Till and her upcoming film “Till,” whether the U.S. is slipping backwards culturally, her extensive comedy career and role as co-host of “The View,” her plans for the future, and much more.

