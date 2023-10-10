Chris Cuomo weighs in on Republicans’ moves to impeach President Biden. He argues impeachment will only divide the country further and cautions both parties about the precedent they’re setting. Drawing on the wisdom of the Founding Fathers, Cuomo says impeachment should be reserved only for the most egregious abuses of power.

