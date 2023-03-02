In a special episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris marks one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by reflecting on the state of the ongoing conflict.

Drawing on his time on the ground from two trips to the war torn country, Chris highlights the bravery and struggles of everyday Ukrainians, illustrates what it’s like for journalists to travel to war zones, analyzes how the American public is reacting to the conflict and President Biden’s recent trip to Kyiv, and more.

Chris is also joined by Sean Penn (actor, director, and co-founder, CORE Response) to discuss his humanitarian work in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s reaction to “Superpower,” Penn’s documentary about the conflict, and why being in Ukraine makes him feel more American.

