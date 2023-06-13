Tyler Perry (actor, writer, producer, and director) joins Chris Cuomo for a wide-ranging discussion about struggle and suffering, including how life’s trauma can be a necessary evil on the journey to reaping great rewards, the need to sit with your feelings, how to raise a generation of young men who feel comfortable expressing themselves, the importance of rejecting the concept of “tough love,” life lessons from Norman Lear, the gift of saying goodbye to negative people in your life, and much more.

