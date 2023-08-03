Chris Cuomo examines Donald Trump’s recent federal indictment over January 6th and considers whether the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment could disqualify Trump for running for a second term as President.
Chris Cuomo examines Donald Trump’s recent federal indictment over January 6th and considers whether the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment could disqualify Trump for running for a second term as President.
