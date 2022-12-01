In a special bonus episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris speaks with Thomas L. Friedman, The New York Times’ foreign affairs Op-Ed columnist and bestselling author of “Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations,” about Vladimir Putin’s energy bomb threatening the Western alliance, the world’s approach to energy production at scale, the public’s fears about nuclear energy, what Russia has underestimated in its war on Ukraine, and more.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday.

Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/chris. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!