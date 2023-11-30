In this eye-opening episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris delves deep into the complexities of censorship in modern media. He explores the subjective nature of content moderation across various platforms, including mainstream news outlets and social media, and raises critical questions about the influence of corporate interests and government on what we see and hear. Drawing upon a recent instance of YouTube restricting the reach of Chris’ coverage of the Israel-Hamas War, he dissects the nuances of being a free thinker in an age where editorial discretion and censorship shape our consumption of news.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: https://linktr.ee/cuomoproject

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices