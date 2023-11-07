Chris Cuomo examines how our society has become addicted to grievance. Drawing from American history, the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, and current politics involving President Trump, Joe Biden, and new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Chris breaks down how this toxicity manifests throughout our culture, social media, and more, and how our grievance addiction prevents progress and positive change.

