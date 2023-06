Chris Cuomo offers up some food for thought on elder politicians like 89-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who turns 90 today, exploring why there are currently no Congressional term or age limits, why being a politician was never supposed to be a job, whether the country’s founders considered these issues, and more.

