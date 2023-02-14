In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, personal finance expert Suze Orman (host, “Suze Orman’s Women & Money” podcast, and bestselling author, “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+”) joins Chris to discuss her journey from waitress to financial expert, whether women invest differently than men, her wahoo fishing tournament expertise, how to be a socially-responsible investor, the importance of keeping an emergency savings fund, and much more.

