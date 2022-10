In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, sports journalist and commentator Stephen A. Smith (ESPN’s “First Take,” “Know Mercy” podcast) joins Chris for an extended conversation about the differences between discussing sports and politics, his upbringing in Queens and journey into a journalism career, struggling with the loss of one’s family members, and much more.

