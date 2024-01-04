In this episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris discusses social media censorship he has recently experienced, the issues with anonymity online, why he believes Twitter does not reflect reality, and more as he argues more media outlets are needed to improve the current landscape. Cuomo shares his stance against censorship and argues for letting the best ideas prevail in the marketplace of free speech and expression. He also urges the audience to be critical thinkers and not assume online voices reflect wider society.

