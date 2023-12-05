Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart (“60 Minutes” Australia, “Need to Know” podcast) joins Chris Cuomo for an extensive exploration of the U.S. government’s knowledge of UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). They discuss the evidence that suggests the government has physical proof of extraterrestrial technology, the motivation for keeping it secret, and speculation over whether President Biden will reveal the truth as an October surprise. Coulthart provides insight from his intelligence sources about retrieved alien crafts, reverse engineering programs, and future government disclosures.

