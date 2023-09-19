Chris Cuomo sits down with comedian Rosie O’Donnell (podcast host, “Onward with Rosie O’Donnell”) for a wide-ranging and fierce discussion of American politics. Rosie shares her intense feelings about Donald Trump’s presidency, criticizes the news media’s coverage of Joe Biden, and explains why she had to stop watching the news under the Trump administration due to negative effects on her mental health.

