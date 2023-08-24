Chris Cuomo discusses the strategies, failures, and potential of political debates in the United States. He advocates for “raw dog debates,” a moderator-free format to allow real-time analysis of candidates’ temperament, judgment, and philosophies. Chris also emphasizes the power of debate to help you make an informed decision as a voter.

