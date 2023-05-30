Rainn Wilson (actor, “The Office,” and author, “Soul Boom: Why We Need A Spiritual Revolution”) joins Chris Cuomo to discuss the need for social transformation based on spiritual precepts, why humans cannot afford pessimism and cynicism, what makes partisan politics one of the great evils of the contemporary world, how to get young people to look at religion through a new lens, and much more.

