In this introspective episode of Cuomo on the Couch, Chris Cuomo discusses why waiting until New Year’s resolutions to improve your life is counterproductive. He argues that change should start with small, incremental steps taken today rather than some arbitrary future date. Cuomo reflects on his own struggles and urges listeners not to repeat his mistakes when it comes to weaknesses like procrastination. The key is leaning into flaws through discipline, no matter how difficult.

