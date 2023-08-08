Dr. Paul Saladino (physician, nutrition specialist, and author, “The Carnivore Code: Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Health by Returning to Our Ancestral Diet”) joins Chris Cuomo to explore the animal-based diet, including the reasons he avoids eating grains, vegetables, and processed foods, why he believes that the pharmaceutical is more interested in profits than curing patients, how sleep is the ultimate performance enhancing drug, the health benefits of eating animal organs like liver, whether alcohol or THC is a better vice, and much more.

