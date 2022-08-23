In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris explores Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s guilty plea and President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act through the lens of the binary political system.

Paul Manafort, political strategist and 2016 Trump campaign chairman, speaks with Chris in a wide-ranging interview about the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, his work in Ukraine, the Mueller investigation and his subsequent conviction and pardon, and the prospects of a potential 2024 Trump presidential run.

