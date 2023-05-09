Director and co-writer Oliver Stone (“Wall Street,” “JFK,” “W”) and co-writer Joshua S. Goldstein (Professor Emeritus of International Relations, American University) join Chris to discuss “Nuclear Now,” their film investigating whether nuclear power is a crucial tool in fighting climate change and the world’s energy needs.

In a wide-ranging conversation, the three explore how and why nuclear energy fell out of favor in the United States, the pervasiveness of anti-nuclear propaganda campaigns, why people who understand nuclear power the most are the least afraid of the technology, nuclear misconceptions surrounding disasters, waste storage, and water consumption, how the international community continues to embrace nuclear power, and much more.

