In a special two-part episode of The Chris Cuomo Project in partnership with the Nuclear Energy Institute, Chris looks at how nuclear power can play a key role in going green. Michael Shellenberger (founder, Environmental Progress, and author, “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All”), Jessica Lovering (co-founder, Good Energy Collective), and Heather Hoff & Kristin Zaitz (co-founders, Mothers for Nuclear) discuss the potential for new nuclear tech to be part of a sustainable energy future, whether nuclear solutions are finding bipartisan support in Washington, challenges that other green power sources face, and much more.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.