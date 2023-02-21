In a special two-part episode of The Chris Cuomo Project in partnership with the Nuclear Energy Institute, Chris explores whether nuclear power is more dangerous than other forms of energy. Michael Shellenberger (founder, Environmental Progress, and author, “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All”), Jessica Lovering (co-founder, Good Energy Collective), and Heather Hoff & Kristin Zaitz (co-founders, Mothers for Nuclear) join Chris to analyze potential risks posed by nuclear power plants, clarify differences between nuclear weapons and nuclear energy, understand how perceptions of nuclear energy are changing, and much more.

