In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris explores the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and stigma surrounding the disease with Dr. Jorge Ramirez, M.D.

Noam Chomsky, the prolific linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, and author, also joins Chris to discuss the state of the U.S. political system.

