In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris is joined by Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and author of “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.” In a lively and expansive conversation, the “StarTalk” podcast host speaks with Chris about why science needs to be taught differently, why politicians should be thought of as followers instead of leaders, how to get people to change their own beliefs in spite of their feelings, and much more.

