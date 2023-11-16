Chris Cuomo speaks with Mosab Hassan Yousef (author, “Son of Hamas: A Gripping Account of Terror, Betrayal, Political Unthinkable Choices”), the son of a Hamas founder who became an Israeli spy and prevented dozens of suicide bombings, about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the mood in America, fighting terrorism, and much more.

