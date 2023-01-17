In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Mike Rowe, host of “Dirty Jobs” and founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, joins Chris to discuss whether he’d go to college if he had to do it all over again, how a work truck and a college degree both serve as barriers to entry in the workforce, why a trade-friendly message is perceived as right of center in media culture, broken blenders, and much more.

