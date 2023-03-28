In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, conservative talk radio host Mike Broomhead (“The Mike Broomhead Show,” Arizona’s KTAR 92.3FM) joins Chris to explore why Mexican drug cartels and the fight to stop the spread of fentanyl could be galvanizing issues for both the left and the right, whether the United States would be better off with no political parties, the need for conservatives and liberals to seek out conversation instead of validation, the state of play in the Republican presidential primary, and much more.

