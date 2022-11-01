Zachery Dereniowski, better known as MD Motivator on social media, on a recent episode of NewsNation’s “Cuomo” (NewsNation)

In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris is joined by Zachery Dereniowski, best known as MDMotivator on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, to speak about his journey from medical school student to social media star, how random acts of kindness have have helped pull himself and others out of depression, why people who have the least give the most, and much more.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday.

To find how to watch CUOMO on NewsNation, visit https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/how-to-watch-the-newsnation-television-broadcast/ .

Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/chris. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!