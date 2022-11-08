In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, investigative reporter Matt Taibbi, author of TK News (taibbi.substack.com) and co-host of the “America This Week” podcast, joins Chris for an extensive conversation about the challenges facing conventional media, America’s dividing line between insiders and outsiders, Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, the 2022 midterm elections, and much more.

