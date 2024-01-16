Chris Cuomo interviews Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark, who questions the official suicide ruling of Jeffrey’s death in jail. Mark argues the evidence doesn’t match a suicide, believing Jeffrey was murdered to silence him given his powerful connections. Mark calls for more investigation, saying details about injuries, cameras, statements don’t add up. He wants more transparency in this ongoing case mired in inconsistencies. Chris and Mark discuss why the official story is doubtful.

