In this raw and inspiring interview, television and podcast host Maria Menounos opens up to Chris Cuomo about her experience of surviving a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer. Maria shares the mindset that helped her cope, including why she chooses wonder over worry and embraces the mantra of, “why not me?” Revealing how overcoming health struggles gave her a sense of purpose and helped her slow down and live a more grateful life, Maria offers wisdom into how to handle a crisis, find gifts in hardship, and get resilience from hope.

