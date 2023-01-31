In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, comedian, actor, and activist Margaret Cho (“The Flight Attendant,” “Fire Island”) joins Chris to discuss her extensive comedy career, the Asian American community’s response to recent mass shootings in California, where to draw the line in comedy and the impact of Dave Chappelle’s recent comedy specials on the LGBTQ+ community, who has the potential to be the United States’ next transcendent leader, and much more.

