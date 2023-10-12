Following up on recent episodes about UFOs and interviews with figures like Jeremy Corbell, Chris Cuomo responds to an entire batch of your listener calls and YouTube comments on the subject, including questions surrounding government whistleblowers at hearings over unidentified aerial phenomena, possible reasons for government secrecy, and why so many UFO sightings seem to occur in the United States. Chris also reacts to several personal experiences with UFOs that callers describe having experienced.

