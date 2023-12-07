Chris Cuomo reacts to another batch of YouTube comments and listener calls concerning Trump’s re-election odds, investigating Jared Kushner’s two-billion-dollar Saudi deal, struggling with work-life balance, and what Chris wears on TV.

