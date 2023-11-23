Chris Cuomo responds to another batch of YouTube comments and listener calls about polls showing Trump beating Biden in swing states, Chris’ coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Hunter Biden, Democrats voting against a Kennedy, and many more.

If you’d like to ask Chris a question, call (516) 412-6307. Leave your name, location, phone number, email address, and your brief question, and it may be addressed in an upcoming show.

