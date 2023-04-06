In a special episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris reacts to a grab bag of YouTube comments and listener calls about nuclear disasters, recreational rage, click farms, hat stickers, pardoning Donald Trump, and many more.

If you’d like to ask Chris a question, call (516) 412-6307. Leave your name, location, phone number, email address, and your brief question, and it may be addressed in an upcoming show.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday.

Need to hire? You need Indeed. Visit Indeed.com/CCP to start hiring now.