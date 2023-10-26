Chris Cuomo responds to another batch of listener calls and YouTube comments about green initiatives and globalism, drinking raw milk, how to “eliminate” Donald Trump, whether the Pentagon is stealing money from American taxpayers, how to fix our broken political debates, Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond,” and more.

If you’d like to ask Chris a question, call (516) 412-6307. Leave your name, location, phone number, email address, and your brief question, and it may be addressed in an upcoming show.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: https://linktr.ee/cuomoproject

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices