In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Jerry Springer (“The Jerry Springer Show,” “Judge Jerry”) joins Chris for an extensive conversation about his early political career, his parents’ experience in escaping Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, why the disaffected latch onto Donald Trump, how today’s political divisions compare to the turbulent 1960s, what he learned about America over the course of his television career, and much more.

